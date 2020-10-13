EntornoInteligente | ‘Two And A Half Men’ Family Remembers Conchata Ferrell: “She Was A Beautiful Human”

Co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre mourned the loss of Ferrell, recalling the time they worked together on the CBS comedy

Entornointeligente.com /

View photos For 12 seasons, Conchata Ferrell played sharp-tonged housekeeper Berta on CBS’ Two and a Half Men . Starting off as a recurring character in Season 1, Berta quickly became a fan favorite, and Ferrell became a series regular for the remainder of the sitcom’s long run on CBS, earning two Emmy nominations. Following Ferrell’s death at age 77 , the creators and stars of Two and a Half Men are paying tribute to their former colleague and friend.

Co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre mourned the loss of Ferrell, recalling the time they worked together on the CBS comedy.

“We called her Chatty. And we all loved her,” Lorre said in a statement. “Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

Fellow Two and a Half Men co-creator/exec producer Lee Aronsohn remembered Ferrell as “a warm, wonderful woman who was always a joy to be around on set.”

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer , who played Alan Harper for 12 seasons, praised Ferrell’s skill and personality. He recalled meeting the actress for the first time while shooting Two And A Half Men.

“It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan I was of hers and she simply refused to believe it,” Cryer tweeted.

From recalling his favorite Farrell comedy bits to honoring the actress’s notable body of work including Edward Scissorhands and Erin Brockovich , Cryer said the world would surely miss her talent and humor.

“She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths,” he wrote. “I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen , who played Charlie Harper for the first eight seasons, remembered his co-star in a sweet Twitter tribute.

“An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend. A shocking and painful loss,” Sheen wrote. “Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect.”

Ferrell died of complications following a cardiac arrest.

RIP Conchata Ferrell.

A warm, wonderful woman who was always a joy to be around on set.

My heart goes out to her husband Arnie, who was *always* by her side.

Bye, Chatty. @MrJonCryer @HollandTaylor pic.twitter.com/BTt3oQxO9j

— Lee Aronsohn (@BennyAce) October 13, 2020

She was a beautiful human

Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.

I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR

— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA.

2020 is just merciless. #RIPConchataFerrell

— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss.

Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your “people”keeping was perfect.

💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV

— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

View photos

More from Deadline

Conchata Ferrell Dies: Former ‘Two and a Half Men‘ Co-Star Was 77 ‘Two And A Half Men‘: NBCU’s Peacock Acquires SVOD Rights To Chuck Lorre Sitcom & ‘George Lopez’ Off-Net Spree: HBO Max Zeroes In On Mega Deal For ‘The Big Bang Theory’ & ‘Two And A Half Men‘ As ‘Seinfeld’ Hits Marketplace Best of Deadline

U.S. Coronavirus Update: America Now Has Over 7 Million COVID-19 Cases As New Daily Infections Rise In 23 States Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto Sign up for Deadline‘s Newsletter . For the latest news, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

View photos

Entornointeligente.com