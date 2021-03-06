 EntornoInteligente | 'True Hollywood Story' Docuseries Returning With Look At Cardi B » EntornoInteligente
6 marzo, 2021

EntornoInteligente | ‘True Hollywood Story’ Docuseries Returning With Look At Cardi B

10 min ago
2 min read
entornointeligente_true_hollywood_story_docuseries_returning_with_look_at_cardi_b.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The E! television docuseries True Hollywood Story will officially return on Monday, March 15, starting with an in-depth look at Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.   The first episode will track how the Bodak Yellow  rapper built herself from the ground up.   It will include interviews with a number of her peers including television producer Mona Scott-Young from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop.   The rest of the season’s episodes will focus on the tragic death of Selena, the sisterhood bonds between Beyonc&eacute; and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as Miley and Noah Cyrus, trail-blazing billionaire Jay-Z and Hollywood’s most talked-about and mysterious cases, including Whitney Houston’s death

The E! television docuseries True Hollywood Story will officially return on Monday, March 15, starting with an in-depth look at Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.   The first episode will track how the Bodak Yellow  rapper built herself from the ground up.   It will include interviews with a number of her peers including television producer Mona Scott-Young from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop.   The rest of the season’s episodes will focus on the tragic death of Selena, the sisterhood bonds between Beyonc&eacute; and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as Miley and Noah Cyrus, trail-blazing billionaire Jay-Z and Hollywood’s most talked-about and mysterious cases, including Whitney Houston’s death.

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation