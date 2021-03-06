EntornoInteligente | ‘True Hollywood Story’ Docuseries Returning With Look At Cardi B

The E! television docuseries True Hollywood Story will officially return on Monday, March 15, starting with an in-depth look at Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B. The first episode will track how the Bodak Yellow rapper built herself from the ground up. It will include interviews with a number of her peers including television producer Mona Scott-Young from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. The rest of the season’s episodes will focus on the tragic death of Selena, the sisterhood bonds between Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as Miley and Noah Cyrus, trail-blazing billionaire Jay-Z and Hollywood’s most talked-about and mysterious cases, including Whitney Houston’s death.

