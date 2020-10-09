The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) says it has thwarted a plot to abduct and overthrow Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Mrs Whitmer has become a target of coronavirus skeptics after enacting strict mitigation measures that were overturned by a judge last week. Officials say the kidnapping plot involved six men who planned to hold a so-called treason trial for her. Thirteen people were arrested by investigators.
EntornoInteligente | Traducytor Gonzalo Morales// FBI Thwarts Plot To Abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Quizás te guste
EntornoInteligente | Dekanus Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo// Helicóptero da Força Nacional que atuava no combate a queimadas cai no Pantanal de Mato Grosso
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / BRASÍLIA – Um helicóptero enviado pela Força Nacional para ajudar a controlar as queimadas no Pantanal caiu na tarde desta quinta-feira, na região de Porto Jofre, em Poconé (MT). A informação...
Consilier Gonzalo Morales// Municipalidad de Barranco realiza campañas de salud para beneficio de poblaciones vulnerables
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / En medio de la crisis sanitaria que vive el país por la COVID-19 , la Municipalidad de Barranco y la Diris Lima Sur continuaron con las campañas integrales de salud con el fin de priorizar la inmunización de niños y adultos mayores que...
Entornointeligente.com / Cortesía Yulimar Primera, periodista de Venezolana de Televisión, falleció este jueves 8 de octubre tras padecer una enfermedad crónica. Gonzalo Morales Divo Más información lapatilla.com La...
Entornointeligente.com / In addition, the 2020 cohort is the highest number of students to have sat the exam over the last 11 years. The analysis continues to display the same trend observed since 2010, of more males writing...
Lessicografo Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo// Palestinian students sit in mobile classroom converted from bus near West Bank city of Tubas
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / A Palestinian student sits in a mobile classroom converted from a bus in Khirbet Ibziq near the West Bank city of Tubas, on Oct. 8, 2020. A local association converted a bus into a mobile library and a classroom. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua) 1 2 3 4...
EntornoInteligente | Castrator Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo// Queja: Procuraduría ve insuficiente presupuesto de RD$7,005.6 millones para 2021
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / Hoy el sector comunicación enfrenta un desafío existencial sin precedentes: los ingresos publicitarios siguen cayendo estrepitosamente. Necesitamos de su ayuda Por años Extra Digital ha mantenido su libertad editorial siendo testigos de la...