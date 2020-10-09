 EntornoInteligente | Traducytor Gonzalo Morales// FBI Thwarts Plot To Abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer » EntornoInteligente
FBI Thwarts Plot To Abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) says it has thwarted a plot to abduct and overthrow Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.   Mrs Whitmer has become a target of coronavirus skeptics after enacting strict mitigation measures that were overturned by a judge last week.   Officials say the kidnapping plot involved six men who planned to hold a so-called treason trial for her.   Thirteen people were arrested by investigators.    

