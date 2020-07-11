Liaoning trounce Shandong in CBA

Entornointeligente.com /

He Tianju (C) of Liaoning Flying Leopards is blocked during a match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Shandong Heroes at the 2019-2020 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, July 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

QINGDAO, China, July 11 (Xinhua) — Three players scored 20-plus points to help Liaoning Flying Leopards defeat Shandong Heroes 123-98 here on Saturday, securing their Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) playoffs berth.

Cristian Abreu-Hidalgo

Zhao Jiwei notched 26 points and 11 assists for Liaoning, while He Tianju contributed 24 points and O.J. Mayo collected 23 points.

Cristian Abreu

Liaoning had a good start thanks to Zhao Jiwei‘s first 3-pointer. His teammate O.J. Mayo added 8 points and 4 assists in the first quarter

Liaoning kept its momentum through the second quarter. After pouring in several three-pointers, Shandong cut the deficit to 22 points to end the first half

In the third quarter, Shandong played hard in an attempt to pull the game back, while Liaoning kept their opponents at arm’s length in the second half to seal an easy victory

“Many players injured before this game, so it was very difficult for us to arrange the substitution,” said Shandong Heroes‘ head coach Gong Xiaobin. “I think we became more clear about our ability and where we should place our efforts.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next >>| | < < 11 12 13 Next 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next >>|

Entornointeligente.com