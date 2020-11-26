Advertising maestro, Biodun Shobanjo’s biography unveiled

Veteran journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, did the review of the book during the launch. autoclick The book, “The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo“, chronicles the trajectory of Shobanjo’s career right from his humble beginning as a Studio Manager in then Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) now Radio Nigeria to his days at Grant Advertising Ltd, an American-Nigerian agency; his foray into entrepreneurship when he co-founded Insight Communications in 1980 and his days as a daring creative innovator in the marketing communications industry till date READ ALSO Biography of Biodun Shobanjo for launch 26 November Shobanjo over the years had been conferred with high honours including Doctor of Letters (D.Litt Honoris Causa) by the Obafemi Awolowo University; Advertising Man of All Time by The Sun newspapers and Most Influential Personality in Advertising in Africa by Africa Development Magazine, Ghana “I was motivated to write this book because I found Dr. Shobanjo’s personality and professional accomplishments quite intriguing, particularly because he evokes diverse passions in players in his industry. My determination to unravel the myths that surround him prompted my proposal to write The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo. His willingness to share his professional worldview with young practitioners and people in search of knowledge is what is now being presented to the public,” said Dotun Adekanmbi, the author of the book READ ALSO Buhari hails Biodun Shobanjo, Troyka Chief The opening prayer was taken by Revd (Eng.) Leke Dina and had in attendance distinguished royal fathers which included HRH Oba Abdulrasaq Adenugba, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye; HRH Oba Adebisi Okubanjo, the Obiri of Aiyepe Ijebu; HRH Oba Rauf Sulaimon, HRH Oba Dotun Oduneye. Princess Adetoro Adaramola represented her father, the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRH Oba Sikiri Adetona Also at the event was Mrs Joyce Shobanjo, wife of Dr Biodun Shobanjo, Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, Managing Director of Havilah Books, the publishers of the book, Pastor Tunde Bakare, who said that Biodun Shobanjo was his landlord between 1994 and 1996, Bisi Olatilo, others and the virtual audience READ ALSO OAU set to honour Kagame, Shobanjo, Oramah, Awosika According to Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, “The opportunity to work with Messrs Biodun Shobanjo and Dotun Adekanmbi on this project has been a worthwhile experience for us at Havilah Books, not just in terms of the technical production of the book but especially in terms of the commitment to excellence by all parties.” The event was brought to a close with Pastor Bakare taking the closing prayer

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Distinguished people from all walks of life graced the occasion of the public presentation of the much-anticipated biography of Nigeria’s foremost marketing communications practitioner, Dr Biodun Olusina Shobanjo in Lagos on Thursday, 26 November, 2020.

Dr Shobanjo who is the co-founder of Insight Communications and founder, Halogen Group Nigeria is also the Chairman of Troyka Holdings.

The book titled, “The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo” is written by Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, an award-winning business journalist and accomplished public relations practitioner.

The event was chaired by Dr. Christopher Kolade (CON), a distinguished boardroom guru and diplomat, while renowned African entrepreneur, Chief Dele Fajemirokun, who was the Chief presenter of the book presented it to guests present virtually.

Veteran journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, did the review of the book during the launch.

The book, “The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo“, chronicles the trajectory of Shobanjo’s career right from his humble beginning as a Studio Manager in then Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) now Radio Nigeria to his days at Grant Advertising Ltd, an American-Nigerian agency; his foray into entrepreneurship when he co-founded Insight Communications in 1980 and his days as a daring creative innovator in the marketing communications industry till date

Shobanjo over the years had been conferred with high honours including Doctor of Letters (D.Litt Honoris Causa) by the Obafemi Awolowo University; Advertising Man of All Time by The Sun newspapers and Most Influential Personality in Advertising in Africa by Africa Development Magazine, Ghana

“I was motivated to write this book because I found Dr. Shobanjo’s personality and professional accomplishments quite intriguing, particularly because he evokes diverse passions in players in his industry. My determination to unravel the myths that surround him prompted my proposal to write The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo. His willingness to share his professional worldview with young practitioners and people in search of knowledge is what is now being presented to the public,” said Dotun Adekanmbi, the author of the book

The opening prayer was taken by Revd (Eng.) Leke Dina and had in attendance distinguished royal fathers which included HRH Oba Abdulrasaq Adenugba, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye; HRH Oba Adebisi Okubanjo, the Obiri of Aiyepe Ijebu; HRH Oba Rauf Sulaimon, HRH Oba Dotun Oduneye. Princess Adetoro Adaramola represented her father, the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRH Oba Sikiri Adetona

Also at the event was Mrs Joyce Shobanjo, wife of Dr Biodun Shobanjo, Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, Managing Director of Havilah Books, the publishers of the book, Pastor Tunde Bakare, who said that Biodun Shobanjo was his landlord between 1994 and 1996, Bisi Olatilo, others and the virtual audience

According to Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, "The opportunity to work with Messrs Biodun Shobanjo and Dotun Adekanmbi on this project has been a worthwhile experience for us at Havilah Books, not just in terms of the technical production of the book but especially in terms of the commitment to excellence by all parties."

The event was brought to a close with Pastor Bakare taking the closing prayer

