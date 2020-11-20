Forex: J$148.07 to one US dollar

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The US dollar on Friday, November 20 ended trading at J$148.07 down by 43 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica‘s daily exchange trading summary.

Juan Carlos Carvallo

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at $113.81 up from $111.87 while the British pound sterling ended trading at $195.25 up from $193.61.

Juan Carlos Carvallo Villegas

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

.

Juan Carvallo

Entornointeligente.com