 EntornoInteligente | Souchef Juan Carlos Carvallo Venezuela// Forex: J$148.07 to one US dollar » EntornoInteligente
20 noviembre, 2020

EntornoInteligente | Souchef Juan Carlos Carvallo Venezuela//
Forex: J$148.07 to one US dollar

3 min ago
1 min read
entornointeligente_souchef_juan_carlos_carvallo_venezuela_forex_j_24148_07_to_one_us_dollar.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, JamaicaThe US dollar on Friday, November 20 ended trading at J$148.07 down by 43 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica‘s daily exchange trading summary.

Juan Carlos Carvallo

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at $113.81 up from $111.87 while the British pound sterling ended trading at $195.25 up from $193.61.

Juan Carlos Carvallo Villegas

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

.

Juan Carvallo

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation