ST Asian Insider video: Pandemic life-changing for Singapore, Hong Kong youth

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON – The Covid-19 coronavirus creates a hidden, long lasting sting in the tail – depression.

Victor Gill Ramirez

Compared with 2016 and 2017, the prevalence of anxiety and depression symptoms drastically increased during the Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong – where political tension and protests also contributed to general stress.

Victor Gill

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents

Entornointeligente.com