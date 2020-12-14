EntornoInteligente | Shocking: Mob beats three persons dead in Ogun

“Another group that is guilty of this barbaric act is the okada riders who are always in the habit of attacking motorists involved in an accident with any of their members

Entornointeligente.com /

By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday confirmed that three persons have been beaten to death by a mob at Aseese, Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the Police public Relation Office, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said after beaten them to death, the mob sets their vehicles ablaze for mere suspicion of theft, with the allegation not substantiated.

He said it was the quick Intervention of police from Mowe Division that saved the other two from being gruesomely murdered.

Oyeyemi said the The Ogun State Police Command has issues a warning against individuals or mob who carries out jungle justice against anyone suspected the be a criminal.

READ ALSO Visa agent arrested for stealing Placenta He lamented that some members of the public were taking laws into their hands and applying jungle justice on people suspected of crime, saying this act was becoming alarming and could no longer be tolerated.

“Another group that is guilty of this barbaric act is the okada riders who are always in the habit of attacking motorists involved in an accident with any of their members.

“Their usual practice is to set such vehicle ablaze regardless of whether their member is at fault or not,” he said

“The command is hereby using this medium to warn that such unlawful behaviour will no longer be tolerated in any part of the state, and anybody caught in such dastardly act will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the dictate of the law.

READ ALSO 31-year-old Rexlawson Johnson murders girlfriend in hotel room “In as much as every member of the public has the power to arrest anyone who is suspected to have committed a crime, the provision of the law is that such arrested person should be handed over to any of the law enforcement agencies for proper investigation and prosecution,” he said.

According to Oyeyemi, “it is therefore an act of barbarism for anybody to apply jungle justice on anyone no matter how weighty is the allegation levelled against such person.

“Human life is sacred, and it is sacrilegious for anybody to unlawfully take another person’s life.

“Those who are fond of this primitive act are hereby warned to desist from it henceforth, as the command will not leave any stone unturned to hunt for any one culpable of this act and bring such person to justice.”

Entornointeligente.com