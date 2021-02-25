Presidents AMLO and Fernandez Summon Latin American Unity

Entornointeligente.com / They agree to strengthen the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez and Mexico‘s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Wednesday signed a joint declaration whereby they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and preserve Latin American unity.

The 15-point declaration was released on the last day of Fernandez‘s visit to Mexico, which started on Feb, 22. Among the most relevant aspects of the document is the bilateral alliance to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic

Both governments have been pushing to get Latin American vaccines, which they achieve after the Slim Foundation, the Argentine company mAbxcience, and the Mexican corporation Liomont joined forces to manufacture about 200 million AstraZeneca doses

The presidents agreed to enhance their cooperation by reestablishing regular exchanges on political and economic issues

AMLO expressed Mexican support for Argentina’s claim to sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia Island, and South Sandwich Island

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez fired his health minister amid allegations that government allies had preferential access to Covid-19 vaccinations pic.twitter.com/RNL2ttmIsp

— Ondo Magazine (@ondomagazine) February 20, 2021 AMLO and Fernandez reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)

“Latin America needs to be more equitable and united. All possible changes only depend on us. Why is it so hard for us to understand that we are invincible if we remain together?” stated Fernandez during his farewell speech

After recalling the Organization of American States (OAS) founding principles of non-intervention and respect for self-determination, the leaders expressed concern about the politicization of OAS missions.

“Missions should strictly adhere to objective and technical criteria, and strengthen national capacities in electoral matters,” reads the joint statement in a clear call for no more interference like the one that took place in 2019 in Bolivia, which contributed to legitimizing the coup d’état against Evo Morales

