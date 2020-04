JCF Dismisses Speculation Of All-island Lockdown Based On Leaked Internal Memo

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says an internal memo that was leaked to the public is not an indication that the country will go on lockdown. The memo advised senior members of the force that in light of the current state of the coronavirus pandemic it is likely that an islandwide lockdown could be hastily enforced. It said, as a pre-requisite, the development of a divisional lockdown plan is of paramount importance. Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, has said the memo was intended to advise divisional commanders to prepare their response plan in case there is a further outbreak of the coronavirus. “There is not one large organisation in the country where the senior managers are not huddling and planning for any eventualities as a result of COVID-19. So it would be irresponsible of us as the Jamaica Constabulary Force, given our critical role as first responders at this stage, not to be planning our strategies and implementing our response plan,” she explained. SSP Lindsay said an internal probe is being launched into how the document was leaked.

