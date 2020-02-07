India has closed 170 old and polluting power stations to meet emission norms: Environment ministry official

Entornointeligente.com /

New Delhi: India is moving towards ultra super critical power plants to burn coal responsibly and has retired 170 old and inefficient power units so far, assuring the nation’s commitment to 40 per cent non-fossil fuel based energy by 2030, a senior environment ministry official said today. The statement comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech the centre will advise utilities to close thermal power plants which are in violation of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) norms. The budget allocated Rs 4,400 crore for NCAP for 2020-21. “We have closed 170 old and inefficient power units which is a testimony that we are serious about the issue of climate change and environment ,” said R Bhatt, Advisor at the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) at an industry event here. ALSO READ: Budget 2020: Govt will advise utilities to close down thermal power plants violating clean air norms Bhatt said today the whole world is worried about India‘s yearly carbon emissions of 2 billion tonnes but they need to see the country’s report card in terms of cumulative carbon emissions since the times of industrial revolution. “From the times of industrial revolution, which is from the year 1850 to 2010, the cumulative energy emissions from India are just 2.74 per cent in the global share, says the world database,” he said. Last week C K Mishra, Secretary at Environment Ministry at an event on National Clean Air Program said: “If you look at air quality in totality, there is a marginal improvement. So you need to persist aggressively with the existing policies. The 122 cities which we have chosen under NCAP, we are preparing not a generic but a city specific and region specific plan to solve the menace of air pollution .” ALSO READ: We are working on a target to increase per capita consumption three times: R K Singh He added that the country needs a medium and a long-term plan when it comes to improving air quality, the medium-term plan is to reduce the particulate matter by 30 per cent in the next five years and the long-term plan is to further reduce them by 50 per cent in the next few years. Follow and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin

