 EntornoInteligente | Relishing the role of a killer » EntornoInteligente
21 octubre, 2020
entornointeligente_relishing_the_role_of_a_killer.jpg

EntornoInteligente | Relishing the role of a killer

1 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Being a genetically mutated and socially isolated teenage assassin might come with a few perks, it seems.

So says English actress Esme Creed-Miles, who plays the title character in Hanna, a psychological drama about a covert American government programme that combines human and wolf DNA to breed child super-soldiers.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation