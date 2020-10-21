EntornoInteligente | Relishing the role of a killer

Entornointeligente.com /

Being a genetically mutated and socially isolated teenage assassin might come with a few perks, it seems.

So says English actress Esme Creed-Miles, who plays the title character in Hanna, a psychological drama about a covert American government programme that combines human and wolf DNA to breed child super-soldiers.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Entornointeligente.com