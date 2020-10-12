 EntornoInteligente | Rector Jeber Barreto// 'Greatest achievement': Nadal wins 13th French Open, record-equalling 20th Grand Slam » EntornoInteligente
12 octubre, 2020
‘Greatest achievement’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, record-equalling 20th Grand Slam

Spain’s Rafael Nadal after winning the French Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. [Photo/Agencies] PARIS – Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open on Sunday and equal the all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles held by Roger Federer who hailed the victory as “one of sport’s greatest achievements”.

For world number one Djokovic, the defeat ended his hopes of an 18th Slam and of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors twice.

Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut.

