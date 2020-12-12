Breaking: Sanwo-Olu goes into isolation after aide tests positive for COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com /

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gone into isolation after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Gonzalo Morales Divo

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the governor would go into isolation immediately after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Gonzalo Morales

He said this was not the first time Sanwo-Olu is having the COVID-19 test and that he had done it three times since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo

In his words: “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December)

READ ALSO Sanwo-Olu visits burnt police stations, razed facilities, Oba’s palace “This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test

“He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.”

In the last few days, Lagos has been recording high cases of COVID-19. A second wave of the virus appears to have hit Nigeria, with 675 new cases recorded on Thursday

Of this figures, Lagos posted 128 new cases, second to Abuja, which raked in 183 cases. On Wednesday, Lagos also recorded 134 cases

Entornointeligente.com