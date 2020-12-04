EntornoInteligente | Qatar sees ‘some movement’ towards ending of Gulf blockade

Qatar‘s Foreign Minister Mohammed al Thani declines to offer any details of negotiations over the crisis that has pitted a Saud-led group of nations against Doha since 2017. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is seen during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha, Qatar, on September 12, 2020. (Reuters) Qatar has said that some progress has been achieved to resolve the Gulf crisis which has pitted a regional group of nations against Doha, but cautioned the crisis will not be immediately resolved.

“We have achieved certain progress at a certain point of time more than a year ago, and then things have slowed,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

“Right now, there are some movements that we hope will put an end (to) this crisis,” he said, without giving details.

“We believe that Gulf unity is very important for the security of the region. This needless crisis needs to end based on mutual respect.”

He, however, cautioned that the crisis wouldn't be immediately resolved and declined to offer any timetable nor any details of the negotiations.

“This needless crisis needs to come to an end,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency that an announcement could be made soon on an initial step towards resolving the dispute.

Blockade on Qatar

Saudi led its allies – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt – to cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of backing militant groups in the region, charges Doha denies.

They subsequently forced out Qataris residing in their countries, closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft and sealed their borders and ports, separating some mixed-nationality families.

Saudi Arabia's closure of its airspace has forced Qatar Airways aircraft to fly over Iran, Riyadh's arch-rival and long-time adversary of Washington, paying significant overflight fees to Tehran in the process.

The New York Times has reported that Qatar pays $100 million annually to fly over Iran, citing diplomatic sources.

Qatar's priority was to restore free movement of its citizens to the boycotting nations, access to their airspace and reopen its only land border shared with Saudi Arabia, diplomats and sources have said.

Asked if a resolution would be bilateral or include all the Gulf states, Sheikh Mohammed said it should be “holistic” and based on mutual respect.

“No country is in a position to impose any demands on another country, whether from Qatar or from the quartet … Each country should decide its foreign policy,” he added.

Kushner's visit

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is reported to have raised the Gulf crisis and pushed for progress towards ending the spat during a visit to Qatar on Wednesday.

Few details have been made public about Kushner's trip, which could have been his last chance to press diplomatic issues in the region that has been a focal point for the outgoing Trump administration.

US national security adviser Robert O'Brien said in November that allowing Qatari planes to fly over Saudi Arabia via an “air bridge” was a priority for the outgoing Trump administration.

Qatar has repeatedly said it is open to talks without preconditions, though has not signalled publicly it would compromise on the 13 demands of the boycotting countries.

Past mediation efforts led by Kuwait have yielded no results.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

