Why man set self, girlfriend ablaze in Benue

The reason why a 40- year-old man Nicodemus Nomyange set himself and his girlfriend, Shininenge Pam, ablaze has begun to surface.

The Police Command in Benue, on Sunday, had confirmed that Nicodemus Nomyange, has set himself and his girlfriend Shininenge Pam ablaze in Makurdi.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene stated that Nicodemus died on the spot, while the girlfriend, also identified as Shiminenge, died later at the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi

Anene explained that Nicodemus committed the act at his girlfriend’s residence on Inkipi Street, High-Level area of Makurdi on Saturday evening

READ ALSO Police confirm abduction of Benue businessman She said that an argument had ensued between them, adding, however, that the cause of the argument was unknown

She said that Nicodemus had locked himself and the lady in her room before setting the room ablaze

“According to an eyewitness, there was an argument between them which we are yet to find out

“We understand that Nicodemus while coming to Shiminenge’s house, came along with fuel

“He used the fuel to set himself and the lady ablaze after locking the house from inside,” the police spokesperson said

However, a neighbor of Shiminenge disclosed that Nicodemus had abandoned his wife and kids for the lady and that trouble ensued when the lady told him of her plan to marry someone else

READ ALSO HIV: Foundation targets 50,000 young people for training “Nicodemus was not happy with the lady over her decision to leave him for another man

“He had earlier abandoned his wife and kids for Shiminenge. So, he couldn’t bear the disappointment,” the neighbor, who preferred anonymity, said.

