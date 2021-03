Venezuelans Living In The US Granted Temporary Protected Status

Entornointeligente.com / The US government is granting Venezuelans who are living in the US temporary protected status (TPS). The decision will allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans the chance to stay and work in the US legally. It will apply to Venezuelans already residing in the US as of March 8 and be in effect for 18 months. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said living conditions in Venezuela revealed a country in turmoil. Granting Venezuelans TPS had been one of US President Joe Biden’s campaign promises.

