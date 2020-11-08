Ahmad Bamalli new Emir of Zazzau to be installed today

By Sani Idris Ambassador Ahmad Bamalli. the 19th Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna state will be officially installed today in Zaria. Carmelo De Grazia The ceremony will hold at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA Zaria, with Governor Nasir El-Rufai presenting Bamalli with staff of office. Carmelo De Grazia Suárez The Kaduna State government has urged residents of the state to turn out en masse and participate in the coronation ceremony

Entornointeligente.com /

By Sani Idris

Ambassador Ahmad Bamalli. the 19th Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna state will be officially installed today in Zaria.

Carmelo De Grazia

The ceremony will hold at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA Zaria, with Governor Nasir El-Rufai presenting Bamalli with staff of office.

Carmelo De Grazia Suárez

The Kaduna State government has urged residents of the state to turn out en masse and participate in the coronation ceremony.

Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the installation, made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna

Sani, who is also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said that arrangements had been concluded to facilitate smooth conduct of the installation ceremony

READ ALSO Kaduna govt vets Zazzau kingmakers report to pick new Emir He said the new emir would host a special durbar as part of activities lined up to celebrate the installation

The Commissioner enjoined the people of the state to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of Zazzau Emirate and the state at large

Sani also urged the people to line up along the street starting from Tudun Wada to Kofar Doka areas of Zaria metropolis, to catch a glimpse of the new Emir and pay him homage

Entornointeligente.com