Reggae Marathon To Be Contested Virtually

The 20th staging of the Reggae Marathon, half marathon and 10K will still feature runners taking on the famous Negril course in Western Jamaica on Sunday, December 6 despite the event going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 140 members of the Reggae Runnerz Club from the USA, the largest participating group over the years, will run the course along with local participants.

Participants will be able to run or walk anywhere in the world, on any date and time between now and December 5, when the event will be officially closed.

