Rhetoric or responsible government?

Re­spon­si­ble gov­ern­ment re­quires a Cab­i­net led by its prime min­is­ter to “own” the chal­lenges fac­ing a coun­try, be they so­ci­etal, eco­nom­ic, or oth­er­wise. On as­sum­ing of­fice, a prime min­is­ter and leader of the op­po­si­tion must rep­re­sent the in­ter­est of all cit­i­zens, re­gard­less of race colour, class or tribe. The coun­try must take pri­or­i­ty, not sec­tion­al in­ter­ests. The fail­ure to car­ry out the func­tions of gov­ern­ment with these guid­ing prin­ci­ples up­per­most has led to the per­cep­tion that gov­ern­ments op­er­ate for the ben­e­fit of a few.

In the ab­sence of this “re­spon­si­ble” ap­proach, what the coun­try gets is a ca­coph­o­ny of race-bait­ing, dog whis­tles, al­le­ga­tions, blame, news of con­spir­a­cies or plots, none of which ever ma­te­ri­al­ize. Re­cent­ly, can­di­dates’ sex­u­al pref­er­ences have be­come plat­form top­ics. This may make good po­lit­i­cal the­atre and dis­trac­tion, but it does not ad­dress fun­da­men­tal is­sues. Both ma­jor po­lit­i­cal par­ties are guilty of this.

These are some of the rea­sons why every seg­ment of the pop­u­la­tion sees them­selves as dis­ad­van­taged, as sec­ond-class cit­i­zens. African de­scen­dants see the sys­tem as dis­crim­i­nat­ing against their ad­vance­ment, whilst East In­di­an de­scen­dants see them­selves as get­ting the wrong end of the stick. So do the Syr­i­ans, Chi­nese, French cre­oles. And every­one sees the one per cent, be they Syr­i­an, Chi­nese, French cre­ole, In­di­an and Black as hav­ing the best op­por­tu­ni­ties.

Every­one who is suc­cess­ful ei­ther has a wide range of con­tacts, short­hand for cor­rup­tion. The virtues of hard work, dis­ci­pline, sav­ing, fam­i­ly life, in­di­vid­ual re­spon­si­bil­i­ty and in­ter­gen­er­a­tional wealth are nei­ther praised nor iden­ti­fied as the rea­son for their suc­cess. Both the UNC and the PNM are guilty of this. Lead­ers are re­spon­si­ble for set­ting the tim­ing, tone, and tem­po of the or­gan­i­sa­tions that they lead and in­flu­enc­ing the na­tion­al mood. Small won­der that busi­ness con­fi­dence is low and why Mi­a­mi may ac­count for the largest share of T&T sav­ings. In­deed, the largest item of for­eign ex­change out­flow is clas­si­fied as “er­rors and omis­sions.”

Prob­lem di­ag­no­sis is crit­i­cal, as mis­di­ag­no­sis will lead to a waste of re­sources by ad­dress­ing the wrong is­sues. It is there­fore im­por­tant that symp­toms are not con­fused with prob­lems.

For ex­am­ple, crime and cor­rup­tion are symp­toms of deep­er is­sues not mere­ly prob­lems in them­selves. That is why the whole suite of leg­isla­tive changes, the In­tegri­ty Act, Pro­ceeds of Crime, An­ti Mon­ey laun­der­ing, An­ti-Gang, the Bail Act etcetera, have failed to have an im­pact. Sim­i­lar­ly, ap­point­ing a Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice who sees crime and crim­i­nal­i­ty as a “war” will sim­ply lead to an arms race and more vi­o­lent con­fronta­tion. It is im­por­tant to note that vi­o­lent crime and crime against the per­son did not in­crease be­cause of eco­nom­ic de­cline. Vi­o­lent crime grew as the econ­o­my grew, start­ing in 1999 and has con­tin­ued to grow even as the econ­o­my de­clined over the last five years.

The ed­u­ca­tion sys­tem is fail­ing T&T. We have not ad­dressed the im­por­tance of lit­er­a­cy at the ear­ly child­hood lev­el thus en­sur­ing a high dropout rate at the SEA and CSEC, po­ten­tial re­cruits for the un­der­world. In­deed, the mea­sure­ment at­trib­ut­es for al­most any­thing done by the Gov­ern­ment is how much mon­ey has been spent, not mea­sur­able func­tion­al out­comes. Sim­i­lar­ly, at the oth­er end of the spec­trum, the schol­ar­ship sys­tem and GATE are not cal­i­brat­ed to the coun­try’s man­pow­er re­quire­ments or the di­ver­si­fi­ca­tion ef­fort. Does ei­ther, the Min­istry of Plan­ning, or the Labour Min­istry un­der­stand, or know, the coun­try’s man­pow­er needs?

Cen­tral to all of this is the state of the T&T econ­o­my, which, if not co­gent­ly ad­dressed, will lead to more crime and so­cial dis­rup­tion. That is what hap­pened in 1970 and 1990 and we are poised for a re­peat per­for­mance. The re­cent com­mu­ni­ty dis­rup­tions are a har­bin­ger of things to come. Ap­point­ing a for­mer sol­dier/politi­cian who trained dur­ing the “Irish trou­bles” cre­ates cir­cum­stances which are preg­nant with pos­si­bil­i­ties, all bad.

The eco­nom­ic chal­lenges we face will not mirac­u­lous­ly dis­ap­pear if T&T dis­cov­ers more gas or oil, or prices in­crease. The glob­al en­er­gy sec­tor is poised for sec­u­lar change and we must nav­i­gate our way through it. Po­lit­i­cal lead­ers must ad­dress deep­er is­sues and a wider in­ter­pre­ta­tion of our predica­ment. “He that would be a leader must be a bridge.” That is why it is all about lead­er­ship.

