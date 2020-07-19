Rhetoric or responsible government?

Everyone who is successful either has a wide range of contacts, shorthand for corruption. The virtues of hard work, discipline, saving, family life, individual responsibility and intergenerational wealth are neither praised nor identified as the reason for their success. Both the UNC and the PNM are guilty of this. Leaders are responsible for setting the timing, tone, and tempo of the organisations that they lead and influencing the national mood. Small wonder that business confidence is low and why Miami may account for the largest share of T&T savings. Indeed, the largest item of foreign exchange outflow is classified as “errors and omissions.”
Problem diagnosis is critical, as misdiagnosis will lead to a waste of resources by addressing the wrong issues. It is therefore important that symptoms are not confused with problems
Responsible government requires a Cabinet led by its prime minister to “own” the challenges facing a country, be they societal, economic, or otherwise. On assuming office, a prime minister and leader of the opposition must represent the interest of all citizens, regardless of race colour, class or tribe. The country must take priority, not sectional interests. The failure to carry out the functions of government with these guiding principles uppermost has led to the perception that governments operate for the benefit of a few.
In the absence of this “responsible” approach, what the country gets is a cacophony of race-baiting, dog whistles, allegations, blame, news of conspiracies or plots, none of which ever materialize. Recently, candidates’ sexual preferences have become platform topics. This may make good political theatre and distraction, but it does not address fundamental issues. Both major political parties are guilty of this.
These are some of the reasons why every segment of the population sees themselves as disadvantaged, as second-class citizens. African descendants see the system as discriminating against their advancement, whilst East Indian descendants see themselves as getting the wrong end of the stick. So do the Syrians, Chinese, French creoles. And everyone sees the one per cent, be they Syrian, Chinese, French creole, Indian and Black as having the best opportunities.
For example, crime and corruption are symptoms of deeper issues not merely problems in themselves. That is why the whole suite of legislative changes, the Integrity Act, Proceeds of Crime, Anti Money laundering, Anti-Gang, the Bail Act etcetera, have failed to have an impact. Similarly, appointing a Commissioner of Police who sees crime and criminality as a “war” will simply lead to an arms race and more violent confrontation. It is important to note that violent crime and crime against the person did not increase because of economic decline. Violent crime grew as the economy grew, starting in 1999 and has continued to grow even as the economy declined over the last five years.
The education system is failing T&T. We have not addressed the importance of literacy at the early childhood level thus ensuring a high dropout rate at the SEA and CSEC, potential recruits for the underworld. Indeed, the measurement attributes for almost anything done by the Government is how much money has been spent, not measurable functional outcomes. Similarly, at the other end of the spectrum, the scholarship system and GATE are not calibrated to the country’s manpower requirements or the diversification effort. Does either, the Ministry of Planning, or the Labour Ministry understand, or know, the country’s manpower needs?
Central to all of this is the state of the T&T economy, which, if not cogently addressed, will lead to more crime and social disruption. That is what happened in 1970 and 1990 and we are poised for a repeat performance. The recent community disruptions are a harbinger of things to come. Appointing a former soldier/politician who trained during the “Irish troubles” creates circumstances which are pregnant with possibilities, all bad.
The economic challenges we face will not miraculously disappear if T&T discovers more gas or oil, or prices increase. The global energy sector is poised for secular change and we must navigate our way through it. Political leaders must address deeper issues and a wider interpretation of our predicament. “He that would be a leader must be a bridge.” That is why it is all about leadership.