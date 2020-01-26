South Rupununi Community benefits from ministerial contributions

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister Trotman along FCPF Project Coordinator, Clayton Hall, among students and teachers of the nursery school (DPI photo) NATURAL Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, continues to make considerable efforts to improve the lives of Guyanese living in the hinterland.

The minister, on Wednesday, visited Parikwaranau, South Rupununi, Region Nine, to engage with residents and deliver on commitments made to the primary school, nursery school and the youth football club there

During a previous visit on November 23, 2019, the minister observed issues with the solar system for the primary school, extreme heat conditions and lack of resting areas in the nursery school and the need for maintenance of the football field in the area

As such, in direct response to the needs of the students and the community, Minister Trotman arranged this follow up visit to ensure that the aforementioned issues were immediately addressed

The technician inspecting the solar electrical work (DPI photo) The visit saw a solar installation specialist inspecting the primary school’s solar system, identifying the fault and making recommendation for the repair. It also allowed for the minister to deliver two heat extractor fans to alleviate the heat within the nursery school, and two beds which will allow the infants to better rest during the day

The visit also saw Minister Trotman handing over a brush cutter to the local youth football club, which will assist in the maintenance of the football field

The minister was pleased to have been able to visit and make the significant contributions towards the community of Parikwaranau

This successful visit not only allowed the residents and students to benefit, but it demonstrated the APNU+AFC Government’s intention towards ensuring that all citizens, regardless of location, are able to experience the good life promised

In keeping with President David Granger’s Decade of Development 2020-2029, it is Minister Trotman’s every intention to continue to contribute and promote measures aimed at solving social issues within hinterland communities

In 2019, through Minister Trotman, the Parikwaranau community benefitted from donations of sporting equipment, plants, farming supplies, books, and a boat by the Minister of Natural Resources. Over the years, other areas within Region Nine that benefitted from his ministerial interventions were Nappi, Toka, Manari, Cashew Grove-Lethem, Sawariwau, and Fairview

The minister remains committed to the residents of the hinterland and will continue to do all within his remit to ensure that their potential is realised, allowing for their prosperity. (DPI)

