UNIBEN recalls Post UTME candidates to rewrite exam

University of Benin (UNIBEN): recalls Post UTME candidates

University of Benin has recalled some of the candidates who sat for for its Post – Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The university took the extraordinary measure following the collapse of its server.

The university, in a terse Short Messaging Service (SMS) sent out on Wednesday directed the affected candidates, who came from different parts of the country to write the examination, to return to the university for another test.

“If you know anyone that wrote post UTME exam today, Dec. 8, 2020 @ict hall UGBOWO, tell the person to come back from any state or city he or she is.

READ ALSO UNIBEN extends application date for programmes “UNIBEN server failed for applicants that wrote the 9am and 10.30am UTME exam. Authorities have tried their best to call some students but their phones were switched off. Tell your loved ones,” the university’s SMS read.

Meanwhile, the university had been thrown into complete darkness as the main source of electricity supply to the institution was cut off

A statement issued on Wednesday by spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, attributed the power outage to crisis in the neighbouring community of Ihovbor, where restive youths cut off the source of electricity

“This is to inform members of the University of Benin community that the present power outage on Campus is as a result of a community unrest at Ihovbor, the main source of power supply to the university

READ ALSO Coronavirus: UNIBEN begins mass production of hand sanitizers “The community youths have forced power outage due to a community clash. It is hoped that normalcy will be restored soonest. Inconveniences are regretted,” she said

For several weeks, UNIBEN was without electricity due to a major fault on the grid supplying the university

Electricity was, however, restored last week, before the latest incident

