Japan Announces Fresh Round Of Stimulus For Economy

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced a fresh round of stimulus for the Japanese economy. The 73.6 trillion yen package is expected to include subsidies for green investment and spending on digitalisation. The additional spending is aimed at pulling the country out of its coronavirus-induced economic slump. Japan’s economy has started to rebound in the third quarter after a dismal second quarter. But revised data released today shows that the Japanese economy suffered its worst post-war contraction in the second quarter, shrinking by 8.2%.

