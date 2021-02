Ce’Cile To Release Children’s Book My Hair Story

Entornointeligente.com / Dancehall singjay Ce’Cile has released her second children’s book titled My Hair Story . She said on social media her duaghter had inspired the story as she often questions Ce’Cile‘s hair choices. The singjay added she wanted to offer mothers an option to encourage their daughters to love their hair and skin, and to understand we are all different. Ce’Cile said it is important to teach self love, acceptance and tolerance at an early age. My Hair Stor y will be released on March 12, and can be pre-ordered on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles or Book Baby. The physical copy is available at Kingston Bookshop.

