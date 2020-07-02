Shannon Gabriel added to West Indies Test squad

Entornointeligente.com /

MANCHESTER, England — Shannon Gabriel has been added to the West Indies Test squad for the ongoing Sandals Tour of England 2020.

The experienced fast bowler was among the reserves and has now been drafted into the 15-member Test squad after proving his fitness following ankle surgery and impressive performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at the Emirates Old Trafford.

West Indies will travel from Manchester to Southampton on Friday, July 3, as they continue preparations in a bid to retain the Wisden Trophy in the #RaiseTheBat Test series.

The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl, starting Wednesday, July 8

