EntornoInteligente | Peru Anticipates a Possible Third Wave of COVID-19

In December, the rate reached 1.3, triggering a wave of infections starting in January

Entornointeligente.com /

Peru‘s president, Francisco Sagasti, anticipated the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the South American country and urged authorities to prepare for it, despite a recent reduction in infections.

Peru‘s government is preparing for a possible third wave of infections of COVID-19, President Francisco Sagasti said on Wednesday.

RELATED:

Peru to Postpone Face-to-Face Classes Due to Health Emergency

Health officials anticipate the third wave of COVID-19 cases because “there is a third wave throughout the world,” Sagasti said in an interview with local radio station Radio Uno Tacna.

“We are in the middle … between the second and a possible third wave, in the sense that we do not see uniformly across the country a significant increase in test positivity,” he said.

In fact, several regions of the country have seen a slight reduction in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, according to health authorities.

#AndinaEnglish Peru‘s President: Government takes action in the event of third COVID-19 wave https://t.co/MeWdcbKeB2 pic.twitter.com/OuPDcia2tl

— Agencia Andina (@Agencia_Andina) March 18, 2021 Peru‘s transmission rate, or basic “reproduction number,” in recent weeks fell below 1 to reach 0.7, the director of the National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control, Julio Ruiz, said recently.

In December, the rate reached 1.3, triggering a wave of infections starting in January.

Peru has registered 1,427,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic and 49,330 deaths from the disease, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Peru starts its vaccination campaign for the military, police and the elderly. The latest phase comes after the country received a batch of 50,000 doses of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine on March 3. pic.twitter.com/jVCynqLC2G

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 11, 2021

Entornointeligente.com