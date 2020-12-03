15-year-old Latecia Bennett missing

Entornointeligente.com /

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica â” An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Latecia Bennett of Hopewell road in Waterford, who has been missing since Monday.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 140 centimetres (4 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 9:00 am, Latecia was last seen at home dressed in a grey T-shirt, black tights and brown flip flops. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Latecia Bennett is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at (876) 988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station

No photograph of Latecia Bennett was made available at the time of this publication

