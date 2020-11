Two Killed In Whitfield Town Identified

Entornointeligente.com /

The two persons killed on Sunday in Whitfield Town, Kingston have been identified as 30-year-old Nordia Stoner and 37-year-old Dwayne Grant. They were shot on Burke Road. The incident happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. Miss Stoner and Mr. Grant were standing close to their house when they were shot by gunmen. Their attackers escaped.

