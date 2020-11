Tropical Depression Eta Likely To Regain Storm Strength

Entornointeligente.com /

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Eta is expected to regain tropical storm strength Friday, with further strengthening likely through early Sunday. According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a possibility Eta could regain hurricane strength. Hurricane hunters approached Eta early Friday afternoon and found the center was farther to the south, with Eta‘s maximum sustained winds still around 35 miles per hour. The depression continues to pose a risk to Florida, with South Florida and the entire west coast of the state in its cone of uncertainty.

