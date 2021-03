Rich, Developing Countries Contend Over Patent Rights For COVID-19 Vaccines

Entornointeligente.com / A push to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations hung in the balance at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday amid disagreement between richer and developing countries over the issue of patent rights. South Africa and India planned to renew their bid at a two-day meeting to waive rules of the WTO‘s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement. This would allow generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines. Their proposal is backed by dozens of largely developing countries at the WTO, but opposed by Western countries including Britain, Switzerland, EU nations and the United States, which have large domestic pharmaceutical industries. Proposals need backing by a consensus of the WTO‘s 164 members to pass.

