Electricity fluctuations blamed for Belmont fire

Joel Julien

For months res­i­dents of Flani­gan Place in Bel­mont have been ex­pe­ri­enc­ing fluc­tu­a­tions in the elec­tric­i­ty to their homes.

Some­times a weird smell would al­so fol­low the flick­er­ing lights.

They claimed to have re­port­ed their con­cerns to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (T&TEC).

Around 1 am yes­ter­day res­i­dents, who were awake, ex­pe­ri­enced both the elec­tric­i­ty fluc­tu­a­tions and the odd smell..

But this time some­thing else came with the fluc­tu­a­tions

As the res­i­dents looked out­side they saw flames ris­ing from a near­by home.

The two-storey home at the end of the street housed two fam­i­lies

No mem­bers of ei­ther of the fam­i­lies were at home at the time of the blaze

The up­stairs apart­ment was oc­cu­pied by An­tho­ny “Moose” By­noe and his son Kwame

The fe­male oc­cu­pant of the down­stairs apart­ment was al­so not at home at the time

How­ev­er neigh­bours heard her dog which was is a ken­nel near the house howl­ing for help

The neigh­bours start­ed a wa­ter brigade to help douse the blaze

A fire truck from the Wright­son Road head­quar­ters re­spond­ed

Be­cause of the nar­row­ness of Flani­gan Place, the fire of­fi­cers had to park the fire truck on a prop­er­ty off the near­by Bel­mont Cir­cu­lar Road to help fight the fire

The dog was saved and tak­en to a near­by vet and the fire was con­tained and pre­vent­ed from fur­ther spread

The house, how­ev­er, was de­stroyed

The two fam­i­lies were left home­less

In­ves­ti­ga­tors are still to de­ter­mine the ex­act cause of the blaze

Res­i­dents speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia how­ev­er are fear­ful now that what hap­pened yes­ter­day morn­ing will hap­pen again

