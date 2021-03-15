Electricity fluctuations blamed for Belmont fire

Joel Julien
For months residents of Flanigan Place in Belmont have been experiencing fluctuations in the electricity to their homes.
Sometimes a weird smell would also follow the flickering lights.
They claimed to have reported their concerns to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
Around 1 am yesterday residents, who were awake, experienced both the electricity fluctuations and the odd smell..
But this time something else came with the fluctuations
As the residents looked outside they saw flames rising from a nearby home
As the residents looked outside they saw flames rising from a nearby home.
The two-storey home at the end of the street housed two families
No members of either of the families were at home at the time of the blaze
The upstairs apartment was occupied by Anthony “Moose” Bynoe and his son Kwame
The female occupant of the downstairs apartment was also not at home at the time
However neighbours heard her dog which was is a kennel near the house howling for help
The neighbours started a water brigade to help douse the blaze
A fire truck from the Wrightson Road headquarters responded
Because of the narrowness of Flanigan Place, the fire officers had to park the fire truck on a property off the nearby Belmont Circular Road to help fight the fire
The dog was saved and taken to a nearby vet and the fire was contained and prevented from further spread
The house, however, was destroyed
The two families were left homeless
Investigators are still to determine the exact cause of the blaze
Residents speaking to Guardian Media however are fearful now that what happened yesterday morning will happen again