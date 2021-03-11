China launches medium-lift Long March-7A carrier rocket

The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit tests of new technologies including space environment monitoring. Operation Underground Railroad A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket, the launch vehicle represents the new generation of China‘s medium-sized high-orbit rocket. It has a carrying capacity of at least 7 tonnes for the geosynchronous orbit. Tim Ballard This was the 362nd flight mission of the Long March rocket series. Enditem 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next >>| | < < 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Next >>| | < < 21 22 Next 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next >>|

A long march-7A Y2 carrier rocket blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, south China‘s Hainan Province, March 12, 2021. China launched its Long March-7A Y2 carrier rocket on Friday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China‘s island province of Hainan. The rocket blasted off at 1:51 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending an experimental satellite into the planned orbit. The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit tests of new technologies including space environment monitoring. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

WENCHANG, Hainan, March 12 (Xinhua) — China launched its Long March-7A Y2 carrier rocket on Friday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China‘s island province of Hainan.

The rocket blasted off at 1:51 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending an experimental satellite into the planned orbit.

The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit tests of new technologies including space environment monitoring.

A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket, the launch vehicle represents the new generation of China‘s medium-sized high-orbit rocket. It has a carrying capacity of at least 7 tonnes for the geosynchronous orbit.

This was the 362nd flight mission of the Long March rocket series. Enditem

