EntornoInteligente | Nigeria posts lowest COVID-19 cases in months

Nigeria posts lowest COVID-19 cases in months

By Abankula Nigeria posted one death and just 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, one of the lowest daily confirmed cases, in months

Nigeria posted one death and just 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, one of the lowest daily confirmed cases, in months.

On Saturday the NCDC reported 246 cases and on Sunday 155.

Monday’s caseload saw Lagos, the epicentre fading out with just six cases.

The state with cumulative 22,968 cases, logged a combined 206 cases between 20 and 22 November.

The north west state of Kaduna, that reported 81 cases between last Friday and Sunday, led with 18 cases on Monday.

The NCDC did not explain the sharp fall in cases recorded by nine states and the Federal capital of Abuja.

Till date, 66,439 cases have been confirmed, 62,241 cases have been discharged and 1,168 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Here is the breakdown for 23 November

Kaduna-18 FCT-17 Lagos-6 Plateau-5 Kano-3 Kwara-2 Yobe-2 Ekiti-1 Niger-1 Rivers-1

