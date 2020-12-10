COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surge to record 602 new daily cases

Entornointeligente.com /

People wearing face masks wait for the Shinkansen train at Nagoya Station in Nagoya, Japan, on Dec. 10, 2020. On Wednesday, Japan confirmed over 2,810 daily virus cases as the nation struggles to contain the latest surge in infections. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

TOKYO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) — The Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday confirmed 602 new daily COVID-19 cases, the largest number ever reported for the capital of 14 million and marking the first time infections have topped the 600-mark.

The latest novel coronavirus figure for Japan’s capital city comes on the heels of the nationwide tally of infected patients and those in severe conditions reaching an all-time high.

The figure also compares to the previous record of 584 new daily cases reported in the capital on Saturday.

The metropolitan government said that the majority of those infected in the latest tally were aged in their 30s at 137 people, followed by those in their 20s at 135 new infections

Tokyo, the hardest hit by the virus among all of Japan’s 47 prefectures, has now seen 45,529 people test positive for the pneumonia-causing virus

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 2,810 daily virus cases and 555 people considered as being in a “severe condition” as the nation struggles to contain the latest surge in infections

Outside of the capital cluster infections are threatening medical facilities that aren’t equipped to handle the outbreaks

On Wednesday, nurses from Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) began working at facilities in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in Japan’s northernmost prefecture, that have been struggling to cope due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases

The nurses, who were dispatched to the northern city in response to a request by Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki, will stay for two weeks and have already started to help staff at a facility for disabled people and a hospital where clusters of infections have broken out

Since November, COVID-19 infections have been on the increase in Japan’s metropolitan areas like Tokyo and Osaka, but other regions like Hokkaido and Aichi Prefecture have also been battling with infections and outbreaks of clusters

The Japanese government has said that preventing the spread of the virus was vital to protect the medical system, however the virus’ continued spread in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka, and the advent of cluster infections outside of major areas, have sparked concerns that the health care system here could buckle. Enditem

