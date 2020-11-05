Something Extra | Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

From masks to bridal gowns, Tamia Carey is the queen of pivoting. The fashion designer recently introduced her Tamia Carey Bridal line, a collection of beautiful and affordable dresses for stylish brides who still want to get married during the pandemic, but are operating with a tight budget or timeline. “I have met many couples who are getting married impulsively, with the realisation that during these times, anything can happen,” Carey told Something Extra about her decision to move into bridal design.

The pandemic is changing fashion, but fashion designer Tamia Carey is changing with it. Read her story and find out more about her new bridal collection in tomorrow’s Living .

