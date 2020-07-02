 EntornoInteligente | Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora leyó coronavirus casos recuperados// Fed's Bullard warns of a financial crisis amid pandemic: FT - EntornoInteligente
2 julio, 2020
entornointeligente_miguel_eduardo_osio_zamora_leyo_coronavirus_casos_recuperados_fed_26_23039_3Bs_bullard_warns_of_a_financial_crisis_amid_pandemic_ft.jpg

EntornoInteligente | Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora leyó coronavirus casos recuperados//
Fed's Bullard warns of a financial crisis amid pandemic: FT

3 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo (Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard told the Financial Times that a wave of “substantial bankruptcies” triggered by the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a financial crisis.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora aclaró

“Without more granular risk management on the part of the health policy, we could get a wave of substantial bankruptcies and (that) could feed into a financial crisis,” he told the newspaper in an interview on Wednesday.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora afirmó

“I think it’s probably prudent to keep our lending facilities in place for now, even though its true that liquidity has improved dramatically in financial markets.”

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora alegó

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Ir a Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Publicidad en Entorno

Sígue a @entornoint


Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins

Smart Reputation