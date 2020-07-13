Concrossis remains positive

Entornointeligente.com /

CONCROSSIS is not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to dampen his spirit. The deejay is delighted that restrictions are slowly lifting and that things are slowly returning to normal. With that in mind, he has penned Over Pon Di Beach . It is slated for release on July 17 on the So Unique Records label.

“The party must go on, and the country is reopening. So this is a song for anyone who can access a pool, and a beach and just gwaan hold a vibes for the summer,” he told the Jamaica Observer

Beaches were ordered closed to the public by the Government soon after the first case of the virus was discovered in Jamaica in mid-March. However, on June 7, the Government allowed a phased reopening of beaches and rivers. Under the Beach Control Act, operating hours are from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, and rivers from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm

So far, 10 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus, while close to 800 have tested positive

The deejay said he suffered a financial hit due to the virus, as he was forced to cancel several shows in Belize, Costa Rica, and Africa in March. But he’s optimistic his summer song will generate a buzz

“The response has been phenomenal so far. In the meantime, ah social media promotion ah do it,” he said

“Right now, we have to just go on with our lives as best as possible. COVID-19 will be with us for a while, so the most we can do is just party in our houses and hold a vibes with a Bluetooth speaker with your family,” he said

Concrossis (given name Kevin Anthony Forrest) grew up between Portsmouth in Portmore, St Catherine, and Bucknor in May Pen, Clarendon. He migrated to United States five years ago

He hosted several back-to-school treats at the Portsmouth Primary School, under the Walk Away From Trouble Foundation, with help of corporate sponsors. He remains active in the community

Concrossis is known for the singles 30 Billion and Progress

