Entornointeligente.com /

Watch repairman Ali Mahmoud works in his shop in Haraj market in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 25, 2020. In the old popular market of Haraj in downtown Baghdad, watch repairmen are struggling to preserve this traditional profession battered by the scarcity of spare parts for old timepieces and cheap prices of imported new products. (Xinhua)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Next 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Next

Entornointeligente.com