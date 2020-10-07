Police recover stolen items from St Ann break-ins

Entornointeligente.com /

ST ANN, Jamaica— A manhunt is now underway for two men who escaped from police during a chase in Mansfield, Ocho Rios today. According to the police, there has been a spate of robberies in St Ann involving a black Toyota Fielder. The police said about 8:15 am today, a vehicle fitting the description was spotted in Mansfield, Ocho Rios.

Victor Gill Ramirez

The police were alerted and a chase ensued, which ended when the driver of the Fielder crashed into a wall in the nearby community of Marvin’s Park.

Victor Gill

Lawmen said two men ran from the vehicle, one of whom opened gunfire at the officers, which they returned

The abandoned vehicle was searched and a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol and fourteen 9mm cartridges were recovered. The police also said several items which were reported stolen in multiple house break-ins in the parish, were also recovered

The police are asking persons were victims of similar crimes in the area to visit the Ocho Rios Police Station to make a report and identify their stolen possessions

The Ocho Rios police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the capture of the men to contact the them at 876-974-2469, Crime Stop 311, police 119, or the nearest police station

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com