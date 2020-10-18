 EntornoInteligente | iphone 11 Victor Gill Ramirez// Kizzy Joseph's food flavours the Sunday Experience » EntornoInteligente
18 octubre, 2020

EntornoInteligente | iphone 11 Victor Gill Ramirez//
Kizzy Joseph’s food flavours the Sunday Experience

14 min ago
7 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Imag­ine hav­ing a Sun­day spread of turkey with corn­bread stuff­ing and sor­rel con­serve, cin­na­mon-baked plan­tains and ap­ples in a cran­ber­ry glaze, and mixed greens with caramelised pecans and cran­ber­ries, com­plete with black cake and sor­rel on your din­ing ta­ble in Ju­ly, with­out hav­ing slaved in front the stove un­til 3 pm. Can­dice Thomas-Hen­ry did just that af­ter she and cater­er Kizzy Joseph crossed paths in late June…and the busy car sales agent and moth­er is look­ing for­ward to be­ing spoilt with Joseph’s culi­nary de­lights over and over again.

Victor Gill Ramirez

Un­able to hide her en­thu­si­asm about Joseph’s food of­fer­ings in a re­cent tele­phone in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia, Thomas-Hen­ry said when it comes to food, Joseph and her team bring an ex­pe­ri­ence.

Victor Gill

“The first time I had it, it was good. She did it a sec­ond time, the food was ex­cep­tion­al. The third time she did it, I said this girl is amaz­ing!” Thomas-Hen­ry said

She was re­call­ing the “Sun­day Ex­pe­ri­ence” of­fered by Sep­a­rate Ta­bles, a fam­i­ly-run food cater­ing com­pa­ny which serves up gourmet cui­sine with a Caribbean flair. Thomas-Hen­ry, who lives in Ch­agua­nas, found out about Joseph af­ter a friend who had used her to cater a brunch bragged on­line. She or­dered one of Joseph’s salmon pack­ages for Fa­ther’s Day and a few weeks lat­er, asked whether Joseph could de­liv­er a spe­cial meal to her home on a Sun­day be­cause she was so over­whelmed with bal­anc­ing work­ing from home, ex­tra stud­ies, teens and their on­line class­es, and house­work dur­ing the cur­rent pan­dem­ic pe­ri­od

The ex­haust­ed moth­er re­quest­ed food that could be laid out on the ta­ble as if pre­pared at home. Wowed by the cater­er’s skills, Thomas-Hen­ry en­cour­aged Joseph to ex­tend the for­mat to oth­ers and post­ed about it to her close to 15,000 Face­book fol­low­ers and 5,000 on IG. Soon, Joseph was al­so post­ing on IG and more and more peo­ple were call­ing. One client even came from as far as Guayagua­yare to meet up at a Trinci­ty de­liv­ery point for the Sun­day Ex­pe­ri­ence

Apart from the meals on Sun­days, Thomas-Hen­ry was im­pressed with a brunch Joseph did for her moth­er and friends. She said Joseph’s flavours were unique and con­sis­tent and the ser­vice top-notch

“There was one Sun­day when she did a To­ba­go spe­cial. She sent sweet­bread and co­conut ice-cream too. Who does that?” Thomas-Hen­ry laughed

She was sure to men­tion the gen­er­ous por­tions which she said last­ed her fam­i­ly of five; in­clud­ing two teens, her mum and hus­band, at least two days

The pop­u­lar sales agent was al­so struck by Joseph’s will­ing­ness to em­brace a new idea

She was so vi­brant and so will­ing. I brought an idea to this young la­dy and she nev­er ob­ject­ed. She didn’t say let me call you back; she was ready. That’s what we need now; we need to learn and un­learn. We need to ad­just,” Thomas-Hen­ry said

With a lull in de­mand af­ter the ini­tial lock­down of the coun­try in April, Joseph said pro­vid­ing busy fam­i­lies with a home-made meal, cooked with love on Sun­days was a great means of sus­tain­ing the busi­ness

“Week af­ter week it’s been pret­ty well-re­ceived and peo­ple are as ex­cit­ed about it as am I,” she shared

Pre-COVID-19, she catered for a few pri­vate com­pa­nies, prepar­ing pre-or­dered lunch­es for ex­ec­u­tives Mon­day through Fri­day. She has al­so done small pri­vate events like tea par­ties, girls’ days and birth­days

Ac­cord­ing to Joseph, the Sun­day Ex­pe­ri­ence be­gins on a Tues­day when she posts a new menu for the up­com­ing Sun­day from which clients can choose. There are usu­al­ly three meat op­tions like chick­en, lamb, salmon or shrimp de­pend­ing on that week’s theme; along with an as­sort­ment of sides and a dessert, and some­times a spe­cial drink

Prices are stan­dard, even if lob­ster or ex­tra meat is added in, Joseph said. The Love Birds spe­cial for two is $400, while the cost is $600 for a fam­i­ly of four

She has done Ital­ian, and a Ja­maican theme which she said was “a huge hit.” She catered to meat lovers two weeks ago and there was even a “Christ­mas in Ju­ly” theme when she first start­ed. Last week­end she treat­ed clients to seafood —in­clud­ing this re­porter and fam­i­ly. Let’s just say, Thomas-Hen­ry did not ex­ag­ger­ate. Sep­a­rate Ta­bles can throw down

Joseph still cooks for clients dur­ing the week. Grilled fish with pineap­ple sal­sa, roast­ed pork loins with a de­mi-glaze, roast chick­en in rose­mary cit­rus sauce, veg­etable rice and Caribbean coleslaw topped with pineap­ple squares and toast­ed co­conut are just a morsel of one of her Tues­day menus

Born in Que­bec, Cana­da, Joseph has lived in T&T for the past 12 years. She fol­lowed her Trinida­di­an-born par­ents who re­turned home af­ter their re­tire­ment. She re­called spend­ing her grow­ing years in Toron­to, feast­ing on the Tri­ni-in­spired cre­ations of her moth­er, Sheila. She’s no stranger to coo coo, callaloo or pro­vi­sions she in­formed, since Caribbean soul food fea­tured heav­i­ly on their home menu, with the roast beef and roast chick­en with pota­toes typ­i­cal of Cana­da al­so be­ing sprin­kled in

Joseph grad­u­at­ed with a Mar­ket­ing de­gree from Cen­ten­ni­al Col­lege, Toron­to and was an ex­ec­u­tive at Bell Cana­da when she joined her moth­er’s orig­i­nal cater­ing busi­ness as the large clien­tèle was be­com­ing too much for the old­er la­dy. She lat­er picked up culi­nary cours­es at George Brown Col­lege, Toron­to

With Toron­to’s di­verse cul­ture, she and her moth­er spent many a day sam­pling cuisines, from Ital­ian to Greek and Thai—not on­ly be­cause they were food lovers, but al­so in an at­tempt to ex­pand their culi­nary reper­toire. They built a name as Toron­to’s wed­ding spe­cial­ists and were al­so pop­u­lar at Toron­to Car­ni­val events

On her moth­er’s re­turn to Trinidad, the re­tiree start­ed tak­ing on small cater­ing jobs and when she jok­ing­ly sug­gest­ed that Joseph join her here to help deal with her bur­geon­ing clien­tèle, Joseph, who was four months preg­nant at the time, jumped at the op­por­tu­ni­ty

“One day she said she had a job to cater for 600 clients. I was like mum, that’s way too many peo­ple. She was like why don’t you just pack up and come to Trinidad. I’m a spon­ta­neous per­son and I said why not. I mean, I wasn’t go­ing to miss win­ter…at all. I love it here.”

A con­cept of her mom based on an old movie, Sep­a­rate Ta­bles rep­re­sents the idea that even though we sit at sep­a­rate ta­bles, we are still one fam­i­ly. The busi­ness is lo­cat­ed in San­ta Cruz with Joseph and her moth­er as the main cooks and her broth­er, Nigel, as the grill cook. They are as­sist­ed by two oth­er kitchen em­ploy­ees

Sun­day Ex­pe­ri­ence de­liv­er­ies have spanned Port-of-Spain and en­vi­rons to Trinci­ty in the East and as far as San Fer­nan­do in the South. There are three dri­vers who meet most clients at par­tic­u­lar drop-off points by 11:45 am

De­spite their hec­tic sched­ule, her fa­ther who was heav­i­ly in­volved years ago now helps with small­er er­rands. He said his job now is a full-time grand­par­ent to Joseph’s son, Hezeki­ah and to five oth­ers abroad, Joseph laughed

She and her team do not plan to take a break any time soon. She in­tends to do Christ­mas bas­kets of ponche-de-crème, gin­ger beer, black cake, home-made bread and pastelles and is of­fer­ing Christ­mas meals to go from De­cem­ber 22 to Christ­mas Eve

Of course, Thomas-Hen­ry will be first in line

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation