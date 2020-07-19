EntornoInteligente | 'I can't believe this is real': Big Sean breaks silence on ex-fiancée Naya Rivera's death

Big Sean, 32, also reflected on their relationship, which they made public in April 2013. The pair were engaged in October that year before splitting in April 2014. Rivera went on to marry Ryan Dorsey in 2014 before filing for divorce two years later. Big Sean is currently dating Jhené Aiko

Entornointeligente.com /

Big Sean broke his silence on his ex-fiancée Naya Rivera‘s death with an emotional tribute.

The “Bounce Back” artist shared photos of Rivera to Instagram Friday and noted that he was still in disbelief over the “Glee” actress’s passing.

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero!” Big Sean, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, captioned the photos.

He continued: “Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

Rivera, 33, died from drowning described as an “accident” after she disappeared at Lake Piru in California last Wednesday from a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. The child told investigators he saw his mother jump into the water, but she did not come out, prompting the search.

Police believe Rivera’s unanchored boat started to drift away from the actress and her son while they were swimming. Sheriff Bill Ayub said Rivera “mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself.

Big Sean, 32, also reflected on their relationship, which they made public in April 2013. The pair were engaged in October that year before splitting in April 2014. Rivera went on to marry Ryan Dorsey in 2014 before filing for divorce two years later. Big Sean is currently dating Jhené Aiko.

“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real,” Big Sean wrote. “I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya.”

‘Heaven gained our sassy angel’: Naya Rivera‘s family speaks out after ‘Glee’ actress’ drowning

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Big Sean ‘still grieving and in shock’ over Naya Rivera‘s death

Entornointeligente.com