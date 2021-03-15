EntornoInteligente | How China Became The Saudi Arabia Of Renewables

In January 2018, the Trump administration implemented Section 201 solar tariffs on imported cells and modules at the height of the trade war with China. A presidential proclamation released back in October seeks to increase those tariffs and eliminate an exemption for two-sided solar panels. Related: Another Investment Bank Is Betting On $100 Oil Though the evidence is mixed regarding their effectiveness, the cons seem to outweigh the pros. On the one hand, the 2.5-gigawatt solar cell import cap did provide some support for the domestic solar module manufacturing industry and also helped to level the playing field. But the harm done is by no means negligible. According to The Hill, the 2018 solar tariffs have significantly harmed the U.S. solar sector by destroying more than 62,000 jobs and nearly $19 billion in new private sector investments. The tariffs, which began at 30% in 2018, made some imported panels more expensive, with the price of high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules nearly doubling in the United States compared to prices in other markets as the modules leave factories in China and Southeast Asia. Indeed, Greentech Media estimates that when purchased in multi-megawatt quantities, such modules now cost 32 cents to 35 cents per watt in the U.S. compared to only 17 to 19 cents per watt when manufactured. The lion’s share of those extra costs can be directly chalked up to the Trump tariffs since shipping costs clock in at a much lower 1.5 cents to 2 cents per watt

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 1 hour Sell Buy 65.39 -0.22 -0.34% Brent Crude • 36 mins Sell Buy 68.80 -0.42 -0.61% Natural Gas • 1 hour 2.484 -0.116 -4.46% Mars US • 18 mins 65.84 -0.22 -0.33% Opec Basket • 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11% Gasoline • 1 hour 2.105 -0.045 -2.11% Louisiana Light • 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48% Louisiana Light • 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48% Bonny Light • 17 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26% Mexican Basket • 4 days 64.27 -0.21 -0.33% Natural Gas • 1 hour 2.484 -0.116 -4.46% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 17 hours 68.05 +0.19 +0.28% Murban • 17 hours 68.86 +0.44 +0.64% Iran Heavy • 17 hours 65.51 -0.72 -1.09% Basra Light • 17 hours 68.82 -0.54 -0.78% Saharan Blend • 17 hours 67.24 -1.23 -1.80% Bonny Light • 17 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26% Bonny Light • 17 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26% Girassol • 17 hours 67.93 -1.08 -1.56% Opec Basket • 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11% OPEC Members Monthly Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 54.57 -0.39 -0.71% Western Canadian Select • 5 mins 54.41 -0.51 -0.93% Canadian Condensate • 15 hours 64.61 -0.41 -0.63% Premium Synthetic • 15 hours 66.01 -0.41 -0.62% Sweet Crude • 5 mins 62.96 -0.91 -1.42% Peace Sour • 5 mins 61.56 -0.41 -0.66% Peace Sour • 5 mins 61.56 -0.41 -0.66% Light Sour Blend • 5 mins 62.36 -0.86 -1.36% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 5 mins 67.71 -0.91 -1.33% Central Alberta • 5 mins 61.86 -0.56 -0.90% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80% Giddings • 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89% ANS West Coast • 5 days 68.97 +1.46 +2.16% West Texas Sour • 4 days 59.56 -0.41 -0.68% Eagle Ford • 4 days 63.51 -0.41 -0.64% Eagle Ford • 4 days 63.51 -0.41 -0.64% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80% Kansas Common • 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89% Buena Vista • 4 days 72.00 -0.41 -0.57% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Discussion Headlines 35 mins U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer 2 hours U.S. Overtakes Saudi Arabia As India’s No.2 Crude Oil Supplier 5 hours U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Surged By 67% In 2020 7 hours UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized 8 hours NTSB: Tesla Uses Customers As Guinea Pigs For Autopilot Tech 1 day Record High Fuel Prices Hurt India’s Oil Demand 2 days Colombia Will Back Its Coal Industry For Decades To Come 3 days Tesla Looks To Develop EV Charging Infrastructure In India 3 days Oil Exploration To Hit Record High In Guyana 3 days Saudi-Led Coalition Carries Out 32 Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels 3 days China’s Steel Industry Has Been Hit Hard By Its ‘War On Pollution’ 3 days Europe Can’t Keep Up With Demand For Battery Metals 3 days California County Sued Over A Potential 43,000 New Oil Wells 3 days Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby 3 days Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years 3 days Israel Strikes Iranian Oil Tankers Bound For Syria 4 days Battery Giant LG Chem To Invest $4.5 Billion In U.S. Expansion 4 days U.S. Needs To Cut Emissions By 57% To Meet Paris Agreement Goals 4 days Mexico Energy Reform Sparks Wave Of Lawsuits 4 days Gold Erases Gains On Rebounding Treasury Yields 4 days Coal India Approves $6.4 Billion In New Coal Projects Despite Green Push 4 days Budget Airlines: European Clean Fuel Quotas Are Unfair 4 days Two Major Institutions Team Up To Boost Renewables In Latin America 5 days Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment 5 days Saudis Vow To Protect Oil Facilities And Global Supply After Latest Attacks 5 days Qatar Exports First Oil To Arab Gulf Neighbor Since Rift Ended 5 days Libya’s Oil Production Could Stabilize Under New Unity Government 5 days Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case 5 days Rosneft Set To Sell Assets To Focus On Flagship Vostok Oil Project 5 days Brent-Priced Oil Flows To Asia Set To Slump 5 days Oil Trader Mercuria Gets Painted Bricks, Not Copper In $36 Million Scam 6 days Oil Prices Slide On Yet Another Surprise Inventory Build 6 days U.S. Oil Production Saw The Largest Decline Ever In 2020 6 days Bill Gates-Backed Israeli Startup Raises $22M To Scale Up Green Hydrogen 6 days Libya Looks To Boost Oil Production To 1.45 Million Bpd By End-2021 6 days China Carbon Market Set For Explosive Growth 6 days Flight Shaming Triggers German Airline Lufthansa To Ditch Flights 7 days U.S. Oil Refineries Still Down And Out After Freeze 7 days U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve 7 days Oil Trading Is Bigger Contributor To Switzerland’s GDP Than Tourism 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen. 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place 15 minutes Joe Biden‘s Presidency 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status – Electoral Votes 16 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause – governor 3 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid 3 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures 3 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021 6 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN 5 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany’s Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms 5 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants 2 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging? 3 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically 3 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime Breaking News: U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

Find us on:

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem The solar PV sector isâ¦

Why Africa Hasn’t Kickstarted Its Renewable Energy Boom Africa’s massive renewable energy potentialâ¦

The Pentagon Successfully Tests Solar Panel In Space The Pentagon has successfully testedâ¦

Home Alternative Energy Solar Energy Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content How China Became The Saudi Arabia Of Renewables By Alex Kimani – Mar 15, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT Join Our Community Ultimately, energy independence in today’s world is an illusion in the era of globalization because the hyper-connectedness of the market makes it impossible. Still, it’s a never ending battle cry that ends up being an argument of semantics, the outcome of which depends on how you define “independence”.

America‘s shale boom briefly reignited the debate about something that the nation had long come to consider a far-off dream: energy independence.

But that was before Covid-19 struck, and with it a fully-fledged flight to renewable energy.

The notion that the country could become self-sufficient by producing enough energy to sustain the entirety of its population and industries was first floated by Nixon when he declared war on foreign oil during the oil crisis of the 1970s. But with the ongoing shift to low-carbon energy, America might not be any closer to achieving this energy utopia than it was four decades ago.

In fact, the energy transition might simply mean that America‘s energy dependence now shifts from the OPEC powerhouse, Saudi Arabia, to the biggest manufacturer of renewable energy equipment and the biggest importer of Saudi oil: China.

And that’s because China has, in the space of a decade, become the most dominant manufacturer of the equipment that produces renewable energy, particularly solar power. Related: Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

In fact, 7 of the top 10 solar manufacturers globally are Chinese companies, with just First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SunPower Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWR) representing the United States.

The Biden Administration has pledged to have at least 500 million solar panels installed nationwide and spend $1.7 trillion in federal spending on renewable energy infrastructure in a bid to make the United States a net-zero emitter of carbon pollution by 2050.

But it’s very likely that the vast majority of those investment dollars will end up in the coffers of the Middle Kingdom–and with it, our dreams of energy independence.

Biden‘s solar wall

The solar sector has emerged as the best-performing corner of the clean energy universe during the pandemic and has continued to shine after Biden was declared president-elect.

Unfortunately, the current year has been anything but kind to the solar sector, with the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) down 6.6% vs. 5.3% YTD gain by the S&P 500.

The selloff can mostly be pinned on concerns of overvaluation, but also on growing concerns about China‘s chokehold on the sector.

The irony of it all is that China might end up extending its dominance during Biden‘s term in office.

In January 2018, the Trump administration implemented Section 201 solar tariffs on imported cells and modules at the height of the trade war with China. A presidential proclamation released back in October seeks to increase those tariffs and eliminate an exemption for two-sided solar panels. Related: Another Investment Bank Is Betting On $100 Oil

Though the evidence is mixed regarding their effectiveness, the cons seem to outweigh the pros. On the one hand, the 2.5-gigawatt solar cell import cap did provide some support for the domestic solar module manufacturing industry and also helped to level the playing field.

But the harm done is by no means negligible. According to The Hill, the 2018 solar tariffs have significantly harmed the U.S. solar sector by destroying more than 62,000 jobs and nearly $19 billion in new private sector investments. The tariffs, which began at 30% in 2018, made some imported panels more expensive, with the price of high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules nearly doubling in the United States compared to prices in other markets as the modules leave factories in China and Southeast Asia. Indeed, Greentech Media estimates that when purchased in multi-megawatt quantities, such modules now cost 32 cents to 35 cents per watt in the U.S. compared to only 17 to 19 cents per watt when manufactured. The lion’s share of those extra costs can be directly chalked up to the Trump tariffs since shipping costs clock in at a much lower 1.5 cents to 2 cents per watt.

That the U.S. solar sector has continued to thrive in spite of–not because of–the tariffs is a true testament of how strong the solar momentum has grown. Indeed, module imports from China have been on a growth path since January 2019. That’s despite a combination of Section 201 tariffs, countervailing duties, and anti-dumping laws. Biden is expected to order the International Trade Commission to evaluate these tariffs and possibly repeal them considering the damage they have wrought to the downstream solar industry in this country. Even partly eliminating those punitive tariffs on solar modules and inverters is expected to have positive effects on solar development.

But when it comes to boosting U.S. production of solar parts and modules, the administration faces an uphill battle.

Most critics say Trump‘s protectionist trade policies, such as tariffs, have backfired, only serving to hamper domestic solar deployment and increase costs while doing nothing to stop China.

According to Jeff Ferry, chief economist for the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) in Washington:

“Our evidence documents the China chokehold on solar manufacturing. China is seeking global dominance of this industry because they recognize the importance of renewable energy and if they achieve their dominance in solar energy this will give them a huge advantage in winning support and loyalty from many other countries around the world. In the game of global geopolitics, control of energy supply is a vital weapon and advantage. In a hyper-competitive business world, being number one in energy production is much more important than being number one in stock market listings or basketball sneakers. “

Nearly 80% of the solar panels installed in the United States are sourced from Chinese companies. China currently controls 64% of polysilicon material worldwide vs. 10% market share by the United States as well as nearly 100% of solar ingots and solar wafers.

The CPA says the U.S. needs to implement a mixture of tax credits, incentives, and favorable government procurement policies for solar installations on government property in order to secure the long-term future of an end-to-end U.S. solar supply chain. Otherwise, we can kiss our energy independence dreams goodbye.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

How Middle East Producers Are Pricing Their Oil The Global Energy Transition Could Transform African Economies Energy Crisis Threatens To Derail Ukraine’s Bitcoin Ambitions Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Entornointeligente.com