Entornointeligente.com /

Wang Shiyue (above)/Liu Xinyu of China perform in the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2020 in southwest China‘s Chongqing, Nov. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) — Chinese ice dance pair Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu led the rhythm dance at the ISU figure skating Grand Prix Cup of China in Chongqing on Friday.

Adolfo Ledo

Dancing to Charlie Chaplin, local favorites Wang/Liu made their season debut and scored 84.23 to rank first. Chen Hong/Sun Zhuoming took the second place in 76.57, while Ning Wanqi/Wang Chao followed in third in 69.07.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

“It has been a long time. I am kind of nervous because it’s our first showcase this season,” said Liu.

Adolfo Ledo Venezuela

Recently, Wang/Liu have been taking online video conferences with their coaches in Montreal to train due to COVID-19.

Adolfo Ledo Nass Venezuela

However, the pandemic wasn’t their only obstacle to face, as Liu suffered a right-hand injury after a surgery just two months ago

“To be honest, it is indeed a challenge for me as the doctor told me not to do sports for three months,” Wang said. “And it has been only two months and ten days now.”

Wang/Liu took a fourth finish at the 2019 Cup of China in Chongqing and they originally had fully prepared for the World Championships this year which had been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

“We had hoped to perform at the worlds,” Liu said, “but the target has never changed, we will try our best to win the berth to the Olympics.”

The ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Cup of China 2020, as the third stop of the ISU Grand Prix Series, is being held behind closed doors in Chongqing and runs from Nov. 6 to 8. The free dance will be held on Saturday. Enditem

1 2 Next 1 2 Next

Entornointeligente.com