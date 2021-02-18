EntornoInteligente | ‘Granny’ Luces passes at 93

The ado­ra­tion that gripped the coun­try when el­der­ly run­ner Lynette ‘Granny’ Luces took part at road races, is now gone. She was 93.

It is cer­tain to be con­tin­ued in heav­en though, where her grand­daugh­ters Paulette Luces-Bap­tiste and Amelia Luces, as well as her great-grand­daugh­ter Ashakie Ha­gley, be­lieve she is present, fol­low­ing her death on Thurs­day at 6:30 am at the Mt Hope Hos­pi­tal.

Her pass­ing has dealt a se­vere blow to the lo­cal and in­ter­na­tion­al road race com­mu­ni­ties, both of which were priv­i­leged to wit­ness her per­form, dis­play­ing the at­trib­ut­es of true grit, de­ter­mi­na­tion and tenac­i­ty.

‘Granny’ as she has af­fec­tion­ate­ly been called, had un­know­ing­ly been ail­ing af­ter suf­fer­ing a stroke in Oc­to­ber 2020 that left her bed-rid­den since then. But de­spite her open na­ture to re­veal all to the na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty, Luces-Bap­tiste ex­plained that her fam­i­ly was too dis­traught to let the pub­lic know, and she had now come to ho­n­our her grand­moth­er’s wish­es, mere hours af­ter her pass­ing, by re­veal­ing her death and the cause of it, say­ing: “This is what she would have want­ed.”

Though she was of very lit­tle words, ‘Granny’, a res­i­dent of San Juan, where she’s loved, had been an in­spi­ra­tion to not on­ly her grand­daugh­ters and great-grand­daugh­ters but to many who lined the streets to watch her per­form at road rac­ing events, such as the UWI-Spec In­ter­na­tion­al Half Marathon, the T&T In­ter­na­tion­al Marathon, the Ven­ture Cred­it Union 5k and 10k, and the East­ern Cred­it Union 5k and 10k among many oth­er races.

Luces-Bap­tiste who was sup­port­ed by Amelia Luces and Ha­gley vis­it­ed Guardian Me­dia of­fices, yes­ter­day and vowed to car­ry on her grand­moth­er’s lega­cy, af­ter all, ‘Granny’ had not on­ly tak­en care of her from the age of three years old but was re­spon­si­ble for in­tro­duc­ing her to the sport.

“I start­ed run­ning at the age of five when granny chal­lenged me to run across the sa­van­nah from Stan­more Av­enue, Port-of-Spain, where she at­tend­ed a church there. This I did be­cause I want­ed to go to the zoo. I had to run non-stop, and this is how I start­ed my ca­reer,” Luces-Bap­tiste said.

Af­ter­wards, she said that her grand­moth­er took her to dif­fer­ent events to com­pete, in­clud­ing the East­ern Cred­it Union race from Mor­vant to the La Joya Com­plex where she placed sec­ond. “Granny taught me the at­trib­ut­es of nev­er giv­ing up and be­ing dis­ci­plined, which are at­trib­ut­es I car­ry up to to­day,” Luces-Bap­tiste ex­plained.

The fam­i­ly is now plan­ning a fu­ner­al that will be de­serv­ing of the con­tri­bu­tions made by ‘Granny’ and called for as­sis­tance in achiev­ing this.

Once word of her pass­ing spread to the wider com­mu­ni­ty yes­ter­day, the fam­i­ly and the me­dia were bom­bard­ed by con­do­lence mes­sages, such as Min­is­ter of Sports Sham­fa Cud­joe who said her min­istry was sad­dened by her pass­ing.

In a re­lease, Cud­joe said: “Granny Luces“, Lynette Luces was a pop­u­lar fix­ture at lo­cal and in­ter­na­tion­al marathon events. She shat­tered the age bar­ri­er for run­ners, hav­ing start­ed her marathon jour­ney in the 1980s. She has been an icon in sport and a bea­con of in­spi­ra­tion for ath­letes, es­pe­cial­ly fe­male ath­letes and or­di­nary cit­i­zens seek­ing new heights. Her age nev­er de­fined her abil­i­ty to con­quer the miles she ran, al­ways cross­ing the fin­ish line vic­to­ri­ous. Her re­silience and lega­cy were rec­og­nized by the Gov­ern­ment of the Re­pub­lic of T&T in 2013 when she was award­ed the Hum­ming­bird Gold Medal.”

Pres­i­dent of the T&T Olympic Com­mit­tee Bri­an Lewis said she was an in­spi­ra­tion to many to get ac­tive and adopt a healthy lifestyle, re­gard­less of age.

Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert, the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance of­fered con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly and dubbed her an in­spi­ra­tion to many for what she has done as a long-dis­tance run­ner over the years.

