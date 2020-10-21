 EntornoInteligente | Graduado Jeber Barreto// Netballer Wallace re-signs with Swifts » EntornoInteligente
21 octubre, 2020

Netballer Wallace re-signs with Swifts

Na­tion­al se­nior net­baller Saman­tha Wal­lace has re-signed with New South Wales (NSW) Swifts for a fifth sea­son in the Sun­corp Su­per Net­ball (SSN) League.

It was an­nounced on the league’s web­site on Tues­day and the T&T in­ter­na­tion­al and NSW Swifts pre­mier­ship-win­ning shoot­er is ex­cit­ed to con­tin­ue her fruit­ful part­ner­ship with the 2019 Pre­mier­ship cham­pi­on for the 2021 sea­son.

The two-time club MVP and 2019 Grand Fi­nal best-on-court re­cip­i­ent will con­tin­ue her po­tent at­tack­ing part­ner­ship with Eng­lish Com­mon­wealth Games cham­pi­on He­len Hous­by, who en­ters the fi­nal sea­son of her cur­rent three-year deal in 2021.

Wal­lace joined the Swifts in 2017 af­ter mak­ing her elite net­ball de­but in the Eng­lish Su­per League and has be­come a fan favourite as well as one of the most pro­fi­cient goal shoot­ers in the world game.

In this year’s com­pe­ti­tion which end­ed re­cent­ly, Wal­lace and the Swifts reached the SSN League mi­nor semi­fi­nal be­fore los­ing to West Coast Fever 62-67 to re­lin­quish their crown, de­spite the To­co-born ath­lete’s 44 goals from 46 at­tempts, in­clu­sive of six of nine Su­per Shots

Over­all for this sea­son, the 26-year-old end­ed the reg­u­lar sea­son with 522 goals, in­clu­sive of 46 “Su­per Shots” from 591 at­tempts for third spot be­hind Fowler (965 goals from 1,023 at­tempts) and Queens­land Fire­birds’ Romel­da Aiken, al­so of Ja­maica who tal­lied 583 from 686 at­tempts

Wal­lace, who be­came on­ly the third play­er in the league to sur­pass the 2,000 goals mile­stone af­ter Bas­sett and Fowler, en­ters the new sea­son with a four-year tal­ly 2,108 goals from 2,322 at­tempts

Ac­cord­ing to the re­lease, Wal­lace will be op­er­at­ing along­side her good friend Hous­by. They be­came a Swifts Pre­mier­ship cham­pi­on in 2019 and both play­ers brought up their 50th games for the club dur­ing this year’s Su­per Net­ball hub in Queens­land.

Head coach Briony Ak­le said hav­ing the key part­ner­ship of Wal­lace and Hous­by locked in for next sea­son was vi­tal for the club’s con­tin­ued suc­cess.”Since both play­ers joined the Swifts in 2017 they have formed a for­mi­da­ble part­ner­ship in the at­tack end,” she said

“Sam has been a rock for us in at­tack and she re­al­ly showed what she can do in all ar­eas of the at­tack­ing cir­cle with her long-range shoot­ing this year.

“Her part­ner­ship with He­len is one of the best to watch in the game. While we didn’t get the fin­ish to 2020 we were look­ing for, the con­nec­tions we’ve formed over the past three sea­sons will on­ly con­tin­ue to strength­en

“With six key part­ner­ships in all parts of the court an­nounced for 2021, we are in a good po­si­tion and look­ing for­ward to un­veil­ing more of our ros­ter in the very near fu­ture.”

The Swifts have al­so an­nounced the sig­na­tures of de­fen­sive duo Sarah Klau and Mad­dy Turn­er and the mid­court pair­ing of Mad­dy Proud and Paige Hadley

