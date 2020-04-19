EntornoInteligente | Genaro García Luna's lawyer is desperately trying to get him out of prison amid the COVID-19 pandemic

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 31, 2020 That’s it: the judge rejects GGL‘s new request for bail

Genaro García Luna , the former Mexican Security Minister appointed by then-President Felipe Calderón, offered a USD $2 million bond in order to be released from a New York City prison , where he awaits his trial after being accused of receiving bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel.

On March 25, García Luna proposed to be released on a USD $2 million bond , weeks after a judge refused to release him on a USD $1 million bond.

Moreover, García Luna argues that after a COVID-19 case was confirmed inside the U.S. prison where he is being held, his health is at risk and that his release is necessary.

NEW: Genaro Garcia Luna, the ex-Mexican security official accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, joins the growing list of inmates asking for release from jail b/c of COVID19. There is at least 1 case of infection at the Brooklyn federal jail where he is being housed. pic.twitter.com/rp212GIquH

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 25, 2020

In order to be released, García Luna said he would reside in Washington or New York .

César de Castro , García Luna ’s public defender, said the former Mexican official is at risk because he is 51 and has respiratory problems . The lawyer adds that the prison where García Luna is being held doesn’t have the necessary hygienic and sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the document sent to judge Brian Cogan , who led the trial Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán , it’s impossible to implement physical distancing in prison and his client doesn’t have access to hand sanitizer or soap .

The lawyer also submitted a letter signed by Dr. Enrique Herrera Ascencio . The letter explains the former Mexican official had respiratory problems on June 26, 2015, after being exposed to air conditioning .

On March 30, p rosecutors said there is no reason to release García Luna since he does not suffer from a chronic illness , a condition that would increase the risk of dying of COVID-19 . They added that he has access to hot water and soap and that he can isolate in his jail cell in order to avoid contracting coronavirus .

Prosecutors say that even though there’s at least one case of COVID19 in the Brooklyn federal jail, GGL has “access to hot water and soap” and like other inmates can “self-seclude” by remaining in his cell.

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 30, 2020

GGL had claimed he was “at a high-risk of death” but prosecutors dismissed his argument, saying that he took meds five years ago for a “respiratory condition caused by exposure to air conditioning” and doesn’t have an ongoing chronic illness. pic.twitter.com/PBVowBy1CE

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 30, 2020

On March 31, a judge refused to release Genaro García Luna on a USD $2 million bond proposed by his lawyer.

Last week, Garcia Luna asked to be released from the Brooklyn federal jail where at least one case of COVID19 has been detected. Yesterday, prosecutors opposed his release saying he was not at risk for the disease but was a risk to flee the US to Mexico if set free.

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 31, 2020

