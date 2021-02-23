Windwards Volcanoes play Guyana Jaguars in Super-50 semi

Entornointeligente.com / The Windward Islands Volcanoes’ batting will have to come good when they meet the Guyana Jaguars at the Coolidge Cricket Ground-CCG this Thursday from 1:30 pm in the second semi-finals of the CG Insurance Regional Super-50 Cup.

This is mandatory if the Volcanoes are to pose any threat to the Guyanese and make themselves a candidate for a place in the final.

The Volcanoes will be going into Thursday’s decisive match on the back of two straight heavy losses at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

In yesterday’s dress rehearsal for the semi-finals as the preliminary round came to an end, the Volcanoes after choosing to take first strike, their batting again was found short, dismissed for 153 in 45 overs. Emmanuel Stewart hit 46, Kevin Stoute. 41 and Keron Cottoy, 27

Bowling for the Jaguars, Keon Joseph had 4 for 24 and Chanderpaul Hemraj, 2 for 11

The Guyanese then scampered to 155 for 1 from 28.4 overs, with another 128 balls in reserve. Shimron Hetymer slammed 3 fours and 4 sixes in his 59-ball 67 not out, while Hemraj scored 41 and Tevin Imlach made 37 not out

It was the second under-par batting effort at the venue, as last Thursday Volcanoes imploded versus the Barbados Pride

Choosing to bowl after winning the toss, the Volcanoes bowlers were not able to contain the Pride’s batting, as they posted 286 for 8 from their 50 overs. Justin Greaves scored 76, Shamarh Brooks, 61 and Jonathan Carter, 49

Kevin Stoute took 2 for 41 and Preston Mc Sween, 2 for 62

The Volcanoes folded for a paltry 113 in 34. 4 overs; Andre Fletcher, who scored 34 and Sunil Ambris, 26, were the only scores of note, as Barbados Pride won by 173 runs

Player of the match Akeem Jordan clipped 5 for 26, Chemar Holder, 2 for 27 and Joshua Bishop, 2 for 33

Before the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Guyana Jaguars meet on Thursday, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force take on the Jamaica Scorpions in the first semi-final, also at the CCG

The grand final is set for Saturday, also at the CCG, with the fifth place play-off between the Barbados Pride and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes slated for Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium

At stake for the winners is the coveted Clive Lloyd trophy

