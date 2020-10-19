 EntornoInteligente | French Police Question Dozens Of Islamic Radicals After Teacher Beheaded For Showing Cartoons Of Prophet Muhammad » EntornoInteligente
19 octubre, 2020
French Police Question Dozens Of Islamic Radicals After Teacher Beheaded For Showing Cartoons Of Prophet Muhammad

French police have raided the homes of dozens of suspected Islamic radicals following the beheading of a teacher who showed controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils.   Some of those being questioned are believed to have posted messages of  support for the killer of Samuel Paty.   The government also said it was investigating 51 French Muslim associations.   Police shot dead Mr. Paty’s suspected killer on Friday in a Paris suburb.   French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said the operations sent a message that there was no respite for enemies of the republic, and that they were expected to continue all week.   He said not all individuals targeted in the operations are necessarily linked to the investigations into Mr. Paty’s death.   France is preparing to expel 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist religious beliefs.                                                                                          

