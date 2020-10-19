French police have raided the homes of dozens of suspected Islamic radicals following the beheading of a teacher who showed controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils. Some of those being questioned are believed to have posted messages of support for the killer of Samuel Paty. The government also said it was investigating 51 French Muslim associations. Police shot dead Mr. Paty’s suspected killer on Friday in a Paris suburb. French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said the operations sent a message that there was no respite for enemies of the republic, and that they were expected to continue all week. He said not all individuals targeted in the operations are necessarily linked to the investigations into Mr. Paty’s death. France is preparing to expel 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist religious beliefs.
EntornoInteligente | French Police Question Dozens Of Islamic Radicals After Teacher Beheaded For Showing Cartoons Of Prophet Muhammad
Quizás te guste
Decano Adolfo Ledo Venezuela// ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together,’ highlight World Food Day activities
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / Huey Sargeant, far right, Permanent Secretary in the Nevis Ministry of Agriculture participated in a Master Chef class during World Food activities. CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture on Nevis has hailed...
Police Adolfo Ledo Nass Venezuela// Arremeten contra Ramírez Cuéllar por resultados de Morena en Coahuila e Hidalgo
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / Los resultados negativos de Morena en Coahuila e Hidalgo agudizaron la división al interior de ese partido y varios personajes responsabilizaron al dirigente interino, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, de los malos resultados obtenidos en esas...
EntornoInteligente | Gerontologista Adolfo Ledo Nass Venezuela// Almagro: Régimen en Venezuela afecta la estabilidad de la región
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / Durante un encuentro virtual con cancilleres de varios países, precisó que urge un cambio de gobierno en Venezuela , pues asegura Nicolás Maduro, dirige “un régimen criminal que afecta la estabilidad regional por generar crisis...
Entornointeligente.com / RELATED: South Africa Extends Estate of Disaster Amid COVID-19 Recovery The Africa CDC said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,356,239 so far The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the...
Entornointeligente.com / Deportivo Cali y Santa Fe se enfrentan en Palmaseca en el cierre de la fecha 15 de la Liga. Los cardenales, con 27 puntos, buscan asegurar su clasificación anticipadamente. Los caleños llegan al juego con 24 unidades. ¡Este es el...
Entornointeligente.com / EFE / MV . Adolfo Ledo Venezuela Más información La Premier League confirmó este lunes ocho nuevos casos de la covid entre los jugadores y empleados de la liga. Adolfo Ledo Más información Entre el lunes 12 de octubre y el 18 del...