EntornoInteligente | France virus death toll tops 40,000; 306 in 24 hrs â” official

7 noviembre, 2020
PARIS, France (AFP)—The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus topped the 40,000 mark on Saturday after 306 new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health authorities said.

According to Public Health France (SpF), the overall death toll in France since the start of the pandemic now stands at 40,169.

