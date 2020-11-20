UCASE Calls For Joint Industrial Council To Resolve Industrial Disputes Involving Security Guards

Entornointeligente.com /

The case is again being made for there to be a Joint Industrial Council to resolve industrial relations disputes involving industrial security guards. Vincent Morrison, President of the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), has revived the matter against the backdrop of the November 23 trial in the Supreme Court involving the National Housing Trust (NHT) and private security firms. The firms owe the NHT $5 billion in deductions – both for their own portion and the amounts taken from the workers, but which they have failed to hand over for the period 2000 to 2019. A recommendation has been made for the NHT to withdraw the action, or for there to be formal dialogue involving the government, UCASE and the management of private security firms. Speaking Wednesday on Beyond The Headlines, Mr. Morrison made the argument that the Joint Industrial Council could have resolved an issue such as this. “Yes, we had a Joint Industrial Council where the government, the employers, the union would be able sit down and work through some of these issues. In other words, I know a lot of companies who take the deduction and use it for cash flow purposes. But the deductions have been made and when the workers check with the relevant agency – NHT, National Insurance – there’s nothing there and I think that is fraudulent. We really want to see in the COVID period if the parties can sit down and iron out some of these basic things,” he asserted. Attorney Gavin Goffe is also in support of a Joint Industrial Council to resolve issues such as the one involving the private security companies. He believes the court action will not assist the parties. “I think I’ve been saying that for a long time now that this is something which needs to be looked at from many perspectives. And going forward, there is a solution there. Our labour law reform has to do a lot of work in this area as well…. I do feel that having a court judgment come down probably suits nobody, because there’s no way the NHT is going to get this $3 billion that they’re seeking, and I think all that will happen is that it will increase unemployment,” he reasoned.

